UFC Boss Dana White Says Doctors Must Evaluate Tony Ferguson Before He Can Return

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White wants Tony Ferguson to be evaluated by doctors before he can compete again.

Many were surprised to hear when news first broke that Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier would compete for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236, which took place this past Saturday night (April 13). It was revealed shortly after the announcement that Ferguson was dealing with some personal issues. “El Cucuy’s” wife filed a restraining order, but it wasn’t due to violence or harassment. Ferguson’s wife did this in an effort to get her husband the help he needs.

White Reveals Evaluation Is Required For Ferguson’s Return

White spoke to reporters following UFC 236 and said that the timetable for Ferguson’s return is still a question mark (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t know if Tony’s ready to fight, I don’t know if that’s absolutely accurate. We haven’t had anybody evaluate him yet.”

Now that Poirier has defeated Holloway, he’s set for a title unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. White said nothing will change unless an unforeseen circumstance were to occur:

“This was (Ferguson’s) fight. this was supposed to be him and Max. This was his fight, and he turned it down. We’ve made it very clear that the winner of this fight would fight for the title, so that’s the deal. Unless something happens to Dustin Poirier, he gets hurt, he gets injured or something happens, he’s got the fight.”