Dana White: Everyone Is Turning Down Tatiana Suarez Fight

UFC President Dana White says that everyone is turning down a fight with 115-pound phenom Tatiana Suarez.

Tatiana Suarez is one of the most feared prospects at 115 pounds right now. But Cynthia Calvillo has no such fear, as she called Suarez out after her victory over Cortney Casey at UFC Phoenix last night (Sun. February 17, 2019). Speaking to media after her win, Calvillo doubled down on her call out to Suarez (via MMA Junkie):

“Everybody’s like ‘Bird Box,’ they mention Tatiana Suarez and they’re like, ‘Where?’” Calvillo said. “They’re looking everywhere else. Honestly, like I said, she’s one of the best in the world. She’s undefeated. Nobody’s able to beat her yet, and I want to be the best.

“I want to be the best in the world, I want to be a champion, and I feel like I don’t want to pick just the right fights to get me to the title. I want to beat the best and, whatever happens, like I said, I want to fight the best and I think she’s one of the best in the world.”

While Suarez appreciates the compliment from Calvillo, Suarez is looking at a fight with a top-five opponent. Her hope is to make a big statement before challenging for the UFC women’s strawweight championship:

“I appreciate the compliment by Cynthia but I think I deserve a top five as well. That’s why I consider a title contention fight.”

Responding to a fan, Suarez said a fight with someone like former 115-pound champ Joanna Jędrzejczyk is on her radar:

Speaking on the UFC post-fight show on ESPN+, UFC President Dana White said everyone is turning down a fight with Suarez. The fact that Calvillo is calling her out speaks volumes, and he might just give her the fight:

“I’m going to tell you this: Nobody’s calling out Tatiana,” White said. “Listen to me, we’re in matchmaking meetings every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday now. Nobody will fight her. Everybody is turning her down, Tatiana, and Cynthia calls her out. I love it.

“I respect it very much, and I might give it to her. Nobody wants to fight Tatiana. Not one person in the top-15 wants to fight this girl. Cynthia actually calls her out, which is pretty incredible.”

