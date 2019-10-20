Dana White Explains How Cain Velasquez Ended Up In WWE

UFC president Dana White has detailed how Cain Velasquez ended up being signed by WWE.

Velasquez is a former two-time UFC heavyweight champion. He had fights left on his UFC deal but ended up making his WWE debut on FOX earlier this month. The move wasn’t a surprise to many as Velasquez had dazzled in his first two pro wrestling bouts under the AAA banner. Velasquez later announced his retirement from mixed martial arts and said that White was supportive of his decision.

Dana White Talks Cain Velasquez Signing With WWE

Speaking to reporters at the UFC Boston post-fight press conference, White said that WWE gave him a call to inquire about Velasquez’s availability (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I got a call from WWE,” White said. “I knew. I knew what they were thinking. I was totally cool with it from the minute they called me. They didn’t even ask me. They were just looking for Cain. I figured that’s exactly what they were going to do because it completely makes sense.”

White went on to say that he hopes Velasquez succeeds in the world of sports entertainment.

“I’m happy for him, I’m happy for his family, and I hope he does well like Ronda did and makes a lot of money,” White said. “I hope the fans over there love him.”