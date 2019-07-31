Dana White Explains What Stipe Miocic Said During DWCS Phone Call

In the main event of Dana White’s Contender Series on July 30, light heavyweights collided as Aleksa Camur took on Fabio Cherant.

In the end, it was Camur who got it done as he TKO’d Cherant in the second round. During the fight, when the camera turned to Dana White, you saw him on the phone, which he says was Stipe Miocic, who is training partners with Camur.

Following the fights, White revealed what Miocic said to him.

“He said, ‘You’ve gotta sign my boy!’ That’s what he screamed when I answered,” White said at the media scrum after the event. “He goes, ‘He’s the future. I’m telling you right now. You’ve only saw a glimpse of what this kid’s capable of doing.’

“The kid’s 5-0 now, light heavyweight. Light heavyweight’s one of our strongest divisions. We need guys, so home run.”

It appears the call did just that as White ended up signing Aleksa Camur after his spectacular flying knee, followed up by punches TKO win. Whether or not the call was the reason that got him signed is unknown. But, when he announced the signing he did say he can’t say no to Stipe.