Dana White Explains Why Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar Won’t Happen

UFC president Dana White has dashed any hope of Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar.

McGregor has been calling for a bout with Edgar and “The Answer” has accepted the challenge. Edgar said the ball is in McGregor and White’s court. Unfortunately for Edgar, White isn’t onboard.

Dana White Says No To Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar

Speaking to the Boston Herald, White said McGregor will not be fighting Edgar (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I said it leading into the Mayweather fight: ‘He may never fight again after this fight when you make this kind of money,” White said. “He’s fought once since then.

“Conor loves to fight and wants to fight again, but the Frankie Edgar fight isn’t going to happen.”

When it comes down to it, White feels the size disadvantage would be too much for “The Answer.”

“Edgar is two weight classes below him,” McGregor said. “(Edgar) was supposed to fight Aljamain Sterling. Aljamain fell out and got hurt. Frankie is coming to the end of his career, and he could end up getting himself into a title position again. To take the Conor fight makes no sense.”

Edgar has plans to move down to the bantamweight division but has said he’d make an exception for McGregor. The “Notorious” one hasn’t been active since his Oct. 2018 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.