Dana White Explains Why Corey Anderson Will Not Face Jon Jones Next

Corey Anderson wants a shot at the UFC light heavyweight title, but Dana White isn’t interested.

Anderson is the eighth-ranked UFC light heavyweight, but he’s been disputing his position. Anderson beat Ilir Latifi and Glover Teixeira while they were still in the top five rankings. The rise of light heavyweights such as Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos along with inactivity have seemingly hurt Anderson’s place on the 205-pound ladder.

Dana White Shuts Down Corey Anderson’s Title Talk

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, White put a halt to the idea of Anderson being next in line for Jon Jones’ light heavyweight gold (via Damon Martin).

Dana White shoots down Corey Anderson getting the next shot against Jon Jones:



"Corey Anderson's turned down about 50 fights in the last month. So no" #UFC240 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 28, 2019

Anderson has been calling for a showdown with “Bones.” During a recent appearance on the Slip n Dip podcast, Anderson said he wants “all the smoke” Jones can throw at him (via BJPenn.com).

“I definitely want the belt,” Anderson began. “So Jones, if you watching or if you see this, you know who it is. You said it after Ilir Latifi. You asked if I wanted that smoke. I told you that I wanted all the smoke! All of it. The crack smoke, the weed smoke, whatever you are smoking put it in my face because I am here. I am not hiding, I’m right here.”