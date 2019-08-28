Dana White Explains Why Darren Till Is Fighting Kelvin Gastelum

When Darren Till’s next fight was announced, many were confused as to why he’ll be competing against a middleweight the caliber of Kelvin Gastelum.

While Till can certainly hold his own inside the Octagon, this bout contradicts what White had said about pushing “The Gorilla” too soon. Here’s what the UFC boss told ESPN back in June.

“I think Till went back to the drawing board,” White said to ESPN. “He’s a young guy. After the win over (Donald Cerrone), we may have pushed him too soon. It happens sometimes when a guy gets that much steam behind him. Pump the breaks a little here. Let him get back and work on the things he needs to work on. He’s going to be around.”

Dana White Sounds Off On Booking Till Against Gastelum

Following the season finale of his Contender Series, White addressed the booking of Till vs. Gastelum when pressed about his prior comments by reporters (transcription via BJPenn.com).

“That’s the fight [Till] wants,” White said, claiming that he and the UFC matchmakers gave Till the chance to take a less dangerous fight (video via MMA Fighting).

“We went to him and said ‘are you sure this is the fight you want?’ [You’re] moving up, you’re sure that Gastelum’s the [right fight]?’ He said ‘that’s the fight I want.’ So I love it,” White added.

Till is coming off two finishing losses. He fell short in his bid to capture the UFC welterweight title against Tyron Woodley. Till was submitted in the second round. “The Gorilla” tried to rebound against Jorge Masvidal, but he was brutally knocked out in the second stanza.