Dana White Explains Why UFC Let Anthony Johnson Go To Bellator

Dana White has opened up on why the UFC let Anthony Johnson sign with Bellator.

For months now, “Rumble” has talked about returning and many fans were eager to see him back inside the Octagon. However, it was revealed he parted ways with the UFC and signed with Bellator. For White, he says the move just made sense for Johnson.

“Well, obviously first of all I have a good relationship with Anthony Johnson. I like him very much. He was under contract with us. I would have loved to have seen him compete here. I dunno (what happened). Use your imagination,” Dana White said to TSN. “I have a great relationship with him. I love the kid.”

Anthony Johnson has not fought since he was submitted by Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 back in 2017. Before the loss, he was on a three-fight winning streak with KO wins over Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, and Jimi Manuwa. He also holds a notable win over Alexander Gustafsson and Andrei Arlovski.

When Rumble will make his Bellator debut is uncertain at this time. But, Coker has hinted at him making it in the first half of 2021 and will compete at heavyweight and light heavyweight.