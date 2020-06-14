Dana White Feels Amanda Nunes Isn’t Given Her Due Because She’s A Woman

UFC president Dana White has a theory on why Amanda Nunes hasn’t been given enough respect.

Nunes is undoubtedly the most dominant female fighter in MMA today. She is a UFC “champ-champ,” holding both the women’s featherweight and bantamweight titles. She’s finished the likes of Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Holly Holm. Nunes is one of the greatest fighters in MMA, period, and is easily a future UFC Hall of Famer.

White Shares Theory On Why Nunes Isn’t Given Enough Respect

Despite Nunes getting praise any time she steps inside the Octagon, UFC boss Dana White doesn’t believe it’s enough. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White shared his theory on why “The Lioness” hasn’t been receiving the credit she deserves (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I think it’s because she’s a woman, to be honest with you,” White said.

Somehow, White found a way to spin this into his own vendetta against the media.

“First of all, let’s start here. Most of these guys that cover the sport don’t know sh*t about the sport, anyways. Half of these guys have never been in a fight in their life. Not even half — 99.9 percent of them have never been in a fight in their life, and the .1 percent got beat up a few times. That’s about it,” White said.

Nunes is coming off a successful featherweight title defense over Felicia Spencer. The bout headlined UFC 250 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Lioness” earned a unanimous decision victory. This was Nunes’ first successful UFC featherweight title defense.

What’s next for Nunes remains unclear. Megan Anderson waits in the wings at 145 pounds, while Irene Aldana would almost certainly establish herself as the next bantamweight title contender if she can defeat Holly Holm. Nunes has said she plans to take the rest of 2020 off to relax and focus on being a mother.