Dana White Feels Donald Cerrone Fight Is ‘Crucial’ For Conor McGregor’s Career

UFC president Dana White believes a win for Conor McGregor on Jan. 18 would be crucial for his fighting career.

McGregor hasn’t been in action in over a year. He failed to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in Oct. 2018. He’ll have a chance to pick up his first win since Nov. 2016 when he clashes with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

White was a guest on The Stephen A. Smith Show. During his appearance, the UFC boss discussed the importance of McGregor’s bout with Cerrone (h/t BJPenn.com).

“He has been training hard, he has been getting ready for this moment,” Dana White said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “The problem is, Stephen A. you’ve seen this, not just in fighting but in other sports, when a guy has 100 and something million dollars, he’s young, he’s famous and now he is unbelievably rich, it is hard to keep the train on the tracks for some guys. That has definitely been Conor McGregor.

“I think he is at a point now where he realizes he needs to get his act together. This win over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone if he can pull it off is crucial in his career right now and his future. So, he is taking it very serious, he wants to stay active. That is why this fight is at 170 and hopefully we will get three good fights from him this year.”

McGregor has been under fire outside of the Octagon. From smashing a fan’s iPhone to striking a bar patron and even reportedly being under investigation for two alleged sexual assaults in Ireland. McGregor has a chance to silence doubters of his desire to compete and at least for a moment, get away from his personal issues at UFC 246.