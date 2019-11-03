Dana White Fires Back At Corey Anderson’s ‘Crybaby Bullsh*t’

UFC president Dana White hasn’t responded too kindly to Corey Anderson’s gripes.

Anderson put on quite a show last night (Nov. 2). On the featured preliminary bout of the UFC 244 card, Anderson collided with Johnny Walker. While many anticipated this to be Walker’s coming out party, Anderson put a halt to those plans with a first-round TKO victory.

Dana White Rips Corey Anderson For Gripes With UFC

Anderson hasn’t been shy in expressing his dismay with the UFC. Even after his UFC 244 win, Anderson said if he didn’t receive a title shot next then he wants his release. During the UFC 244 post-fight press conference, White fired back at Anderson (via MMAFighting.com).

“So he came in here very angry this week. All these conspiracy theories, we hate him, we this, that and everything else, all this crybaby bullsh*t,” White said at the UFC 244 post-fight press conference. “We’re trying to get him beat. We can’t get you beat. You can either win or you can’t. We like Walker better or whatever the stuff he was saying.

“No, some guys move faster than others, you’re telling us what you deserve. Show us what you deserve. Tonight you showed us. Got it. Message received. Now we know.”

Ahead of UFC 244, Anderson claimed he met with the UFC owners and was told he doesn’t move the needle enough. White pointed to a lack of support for Anderson during the UFC 244 weigh-ins.

“You guys were there, were you not at the weigh-ins? Not one person clapped for him at the weigh-ins,” White said. “Walker got a pretty big pop when he came out. I’ll bet people will notice him next time, won’t they?

“You came out and you showed everybody. You did something. Now we’ll move on.”