Dana White Fires Back At ‘F*cking Idiot’ Colby Covington

UFC president Dana White put Colby Covington on blast after recent remarks.

White and Covington have had a rocky relationship, to say the least. The UFC boss yanked Covington’s welterweight title opportunity last year after “Chaos” underwent nasal surgery instead of competing at UFC 228. After defeating Robbie Lawler, negotiations with Covington for a UFC 244 title bout broke down as “Chaos” compared the talks to “slave labor negotiations.”

Dana White Not Thrilled With Colby Covington

A deal was finally made and Covington will challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight gold on Dec. 14 at UFC 245. Still, it appears all is not well between Covington and White. During an appearance on Submission Radio, Covington threatened to slap White if he attempts to put the championship around his waist.

”I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White,” Covington told “Submission Radio.” “If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it.”

White was asked about the comment during the UFC Boston post-fight press conference and he didn’t mince words (via MMAFighting.com).

“Good luck with that,” White responded. “He’s a big-mouthed f—king idiot.”