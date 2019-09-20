Dana White Gives Timeframe For Conor McGregor Return

Conor McGregor has been hinting at a return for quite some time now. Seemingly after every UFC fight the Irishman tweets something that gives fans hopes he will return.

But, no contracts have ever been signed, and the wait for him to fight again continues. However, UFC president Dana White, spoke about Conor McGregor on a fan Q&A session on Twitter. There, he was asked when he may return.

“I’m sure you saw his tweet,” White stated (h/t MMA Fighting). “Conor wants to fight Dec. 14 in Dublin, but we have a fight in Vegas. So if he doesn’t fight on that card, he’ll fight early next year.”

It is obviously good news for Conor McGregor fans who have wanted to see him return since his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Since the loss, he has been clamouring for the rematch but revealed he was set to take on Justin Gaethje before a hand injury derailed that.

The Irishman has also been getting into Twitter arguments with Dustin Poirier so that could possibly be his return fight. But, when exactly he will return is to be seen. Regardless, according to the UFC boss, McGregor will return by the end of 2019 or in early 2020.