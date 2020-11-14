Saturday, November 14, 2020

Dana White Gives Update On Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2

By Cole Shelton
Dana White
UFC President Dana White

UFC president, Dana White has provided an update on the rumored Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch at UFC 257.

Recently, White said the fight was a done deal but Poirier came out and said he hadn’t gotten a contract. However, just days later the fight was reported by multiple outlets and now the UFC boss has given an update on when it will be announced.

“I don’t know (if he signed it yet). Listen, I’m not worried about it. Conor McGregor has never said, ‘Listen I want to fight,’ gone out the way that he’s gone out, talked about it. We got him his own date,” White said to ESPN. “Conor McGregor’s going to show up and fight. I’m not worried about his bout agreement, but I don’t know if it’s been signed. I’m assuming it has, but it wasn’t the other day when I texted the fight wasn’t done yet.”

Conor McGregor has not fought since he scored a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. It was his first fight since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in his return to the sport.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, is coming off one of the best fights of the year in his decision win over Dan Hooker. Before that, he too, was submitted by Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

