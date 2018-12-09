Dana White Glad That Holloway-Ortega Was Stopped

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White agrees with the doctor’s decision to stop the main event of UFC 231.

Last night (Dec. 8), UFC 231 took place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the headliner, Max Holloway defended his UFC featherweight gold against Brian Ortega. Holloway turned in a spectacular performance, peppering the face of Ortega constantly. The doctor had seen enough and the fight was stopped before the final round began.

Dana White Speaks On UFC 231 Main Event Stoppage

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 231 post-fight press conference, White said stopping the fight was the right thing to do (via MMAMania.com):

”I wanted them to stop that fight going into the fifth round. I was hoping that either the referee or the corner would stop that fight. That fight needed to be stopped. For all of us in here that have been in the fight game for a long time, that’s what you call, ‘Too tough for your own good.’ I believe he could have done the fifth round, I believe he would have done the fifth round. But, it should never have happened. That fifth round should never have happened and I’m glad it didn’t. He’s a young, talented guy and I think going into that 5th round would have been very bad for him, health wise. Fourth round wasn’t good for him health-wise, and definitely not the fifth round. So I commend the doctor here in Toronto for stopping that fight, he did a great job.”

Do you agree with the doctor’s decision to stop the UFC 231 main event?