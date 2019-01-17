Dana White Doesn’t Give A Sh*t What Anyone Thinks Of Greg Hardy Being Booked For UFC Brooklyn

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White isn’t one to put much stock into what others say about his business.

White is gearing up for the UFC’s debut on ESPN+. The event will be headlined by a champion vs. champion match-up. UFC flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo will meet bantamweight kingpin T.J. Dillashaw.

Dana White Fed Up With Critics Of Greg Hardy Booking

Many have criticized the UFC for booking Greg Hardy on the UFC Brooklyn card given that Rachael Ostovich will also compete at the event and is a victim of an alleged domestic violence attack. Hardy has his own history with domestic violence. Speaking to TMZ, White laid into the critics (via MMAMania.com):

“I don’t give a sh*t what Ariel Helwani thinks. Who the f*ck is Ariel Helwani to question anything we do? I think we’ve done a pretty good job in 20 years, I could give a sh*t what he thinks, or anybody else for that matter. If you’re that type of douchey … whatever you want to call him, you can make something out of anything. He’s on the roster, she’s on the roster. They’re eventually gonna line up on a card sometime. If you’re that type of reporter, you’d have something to say about it.”

Hardy will be making his UFC debut against Allen Crowder. Hardy has garnered a professional mixed martial arts record of 3-0. None of his fights have reached the one-minute mark as he’s starched all three of his opponents in a matter of seconds.

Do you side with Dana White, or is he wrong?