Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White wasn’t enamored with the effort put forth by Greg Hardy’s latest opponent.

Last night (April 27), Hardy had his second bout under the UFC banner. He went one-on-one with Dmitrii Smoliakov in the co-main event of UFC Fort Lauderdale. Hardy ran through Smoliakov, earning a first-round TKO victory.

Dana White Sounds Off On Greg Hardy’s Opponent

Speaking to reporters at the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight press conference, White made it clear that he wasn’t impressed by Smoliakov (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m not gonna say that I love that fight. You guys know, I’ve been doing this for 20 years, We’ve don’t do setup fights for anybody. And if I was a fan, and probably some of the media, the way some of the media acts, I don’t know who the (expletive) that guy beat in nine fights, but I’d like to see the nine guys he beat. That was not to take anything from Hardy. Hardy came in in great shape. Hardy doesn’t make fights; me and my guys do. Hardy came in in better shape, and he did what he had to do. He treated that guy who he’s supposed to.”

Hardy now sits at 1-1 under the UFC banner. His first bout ended in a disqualification loss after he kneed the head of a downed Allen Crowder.