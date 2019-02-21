UFC President Dana White Comments On GSP’s Retirement

Georges St-Pierre has retired and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White took the time to reflect on “Rush’s” career.

To some, St-Pierre is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. “Rush” had nine consecutive successful title defenses in his second run as the UFC welterweight champion. He also captured the UFC middleweight title in the final bout of his professional MMA career. Earlier today (Feb. 21), St-Pierre announced his retirement during a press conference.

Dana White Talks GSP’s Legacy

White spoke to reporters and praised St-Pierre for all that he’s done (via Bloody Elbow):

“Georges has cemented his legacy as one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters ever. He beat all the top guys during his welterweight title reign and even went up a weight class to win the middleweight championship. He spent years as one of the biggest names in MMA and remains one of the best ambassadors for the sport. He put Canada on the MMA map.”

St-Pierre closes out his MMA career with a 26-2 record. His only losses were to Matt Hughes and Matt Serra. St-Pierre avenged both defeats. He has the third most consecutive title defenses in UFC history, trailing Demetrious Johnson and Anderson Silva.

Do you think Georges St-Pierre could do business with the UFC outside of fighting?