Dana White ‘F*cking Guarantees’ Amanda Nunes Is A Star Following UFC 232

Amanda Nunes has made history and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White believes she is now a star.

Nunes challenged Cris Cyborg for the UFC women’s featherweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 232. “The Lioness” was already the women’s bantamweight title holder and was vying for history by becoming the first female in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously. She did just that by scoring a 51-second knockout win against one of the most feared strikers in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Amanda Nunes Is A Star In Dana White’s Eyes

Nunes had The Forum in Inglewood, California buzzing with her history-making performance. Speaking to reporters during the UFC 232 post-fight press conference, White explained what the win has done for Nunes:

“I said it for a long time now leading up to this fight, this is the fight that had to happen. It was the fight to make and this is the type of fight that builds legacies. You have to find out who is the best in the world. We were able to do that tonight and it was an incredible fight. Look at Amanda Nunes, you think Amanda Nunes isn’t gonna be a star after this? I f*cking guarantee it. I promise you that. The place went crazy for her and I don’t know what’s next. Tuesday we’ll be back in the office and we’ll have a meeting and we’ll figure out what’s next for her.”

Do you think Amanda Nunes has finally broken through as a star?