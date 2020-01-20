Dana White Gushes Over Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Performance

UFC president Dana White is in awe of Conor McGregor following UFC 246.

This past Saturday night (Jan. 18), McGregor and Cerrone shared the Octagon. The welterweight clash was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor scored the first-round TKO victory.

Dana White Praises Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Performance

During the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, White said he was impressed by McGregor’s performance (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I was blown away. He looked unbelievable,” White said at the evening’s post-fight press conference. “You won’t hear another peep out of me about fighting at 170. I know there’s always critics and there’s always somebody who has an opinion. People are going to say Cowboy was shot, which is total bulls*it.

“Conor McGregor came out, he looked fast, he hit hard, he had a gameplan, and he finished a real tough kid who came to win.”

White also isn’t buying into the idea that Cerrone is showing wear-and-tear.

“He fought a ‘55-pounder tonight,” White said. “People are gonna , it’s just you can’t stop it, this is what people do, media, fans, whatever. Conor McGregor looked ridiculous tonight. Nobody saw that coming. Nobody. And the way that he went in there, the way that he did it, he looked sharp, he looked fast, he looked strong.

“It was all about Conor, it had nothing to do with Cowboy being shot or anything like that.”