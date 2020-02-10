Dana White Had Dominick Reyes Beating Jon Jones At UFC 247

UFC president Dana White thought Dominick Reyes did enough to defeat Jon Jones at UFC 247.

Many have criticized the judging at UFC 247. There were four split decisions on the card and a widely panned score total for the main event. Many fans and reporters thought Reyes did enough to nab a close decision win over Jones. “Bones” ended up taking a unanimous decision victory. While Jones winning isn’t considered to be egregious, the one 49-46 score is a different story.

White Scored UFC 247 Main Event For Reyes

Speaking to reporters at the post-fight press conference, White expressed his belief that Reyes was winning the fight although he wouldn’t call Jones’ win a robbery (via MMAJunkie.com).

“The scoring was all over the map,” White said. “… Going into the last round, I had Dominick Reyes 3-1 going to the last round. My kids are terrorizing me that the fix is in, ‘How could this happen, Dad?, Reyes won that fight,’ and the list goes on and on of people who are reaching out to me. So it’s not like there’s this landslide of people saying it was a robbery or whatever. People have it all over the place.

“But the reality is, who gives a sh*t? We’re not judges. None of us are judges, the judges called the fight, and that’s that.”

With UFC 247 in the books, many are turning their attention to UFC Rio Rancho on Feb. 15. Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz will collide in the main event. If Anderson earns the win, he could very well receive a title opportunity although that isn’t a guarantee.

White has said that he isn’t ruling out an immediate rematch. Before he commits to anything, the UFC boss wants to allow both Jones and Reyes to recuperate after enduring five hard-fought rounds.