Dana White Has Big Plans For Francis Ngannou In 2020

Francis Ngannou has not been happy as of late.

The heavyweight contender has been urging the UFC to get him a fight, but he has yet to receive one. Many thought after Junior dos Santos pulled out, Ngannou would step in to face Alexander Volkov. Yet, that never happened and he is on the sidelines waiting for another fight.

Although he is frustrated, UFC president, Dana White believes 2020 will be a very exciting year for Ngannou. And, it includes headlining the UFC’s first show to France.

“Exciting year for Francis, too, because there’s not only big fights for him, and a potential title fight, but France, we finally got France done,” White told TMZ (h/t BJPENN.com). “We’ve been working hard for a long time to get that place open for MMA, and we’ll do a fight there, and obviously Francis will probably headline.

“I don’t know if you watched the fight from Singapore, but the kid [Ciryl] Gane, big bad ass heavyweight from France, they’ll both fight on that card,” White added.

Who he would fight is up in the air. Ngannou deserves a title shot, but with Daniel Cormier-Stipe Miocic 3 likely happening, he will have to fight someone below him. But, for Ngannou all he wants is a fight.