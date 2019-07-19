Dana White Has Interest In Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya

Count Dana White in on those who are interested in Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya. The two have gone back and forth with each other in interviews calling each other out, but given they fight in different divisions, a fight may not happen.

Should Israel Adesanya get past Robert Whittaker, the UFC president would have a ton of interest in the fight. He believes “The Last Stylebender” could be a dangerous opponent for Jones barring he wins the middleweight title in October.

“I do (have interest in that fight),” White said to TMZ Sports (h/t BJPENN). “But Israel needs to focus on (Robert Whittaker). He’s fighting a bad dude. He needs to worry about that fight. If he beats Robert Whittaker, he’s a very, very dangerous guy and a guy Jones needs to take serious.”

For the fight to happen, Adesanya will no doubt have to win the middleweight title where it could be a super fight between two champions. Should the fight actually happen, Jones would be the bigger fighter, as “The Last Stylebender” has weighed in under 185-pounds before.

Although it seems unlikely to happen, as talk of Jones going up to heavyweight continues by the day, Dana White has interest in the scrap.