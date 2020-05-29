Dana White Has Some Advice For Conor McGregor While He Waits To Fight

UFC president Dana White is offering Conor McGregor some advice.

McGregor has expressed his eagerness in returning to the Octagon. The “Notorious” one made a successful return back in Jan. 2020. He defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO in just 40 seconds. With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim title holder Justin Gaethje set to collide in September, it leaves McGregor in limbo.

McGregor Gets Advice From UFC Boss Dana White

McGregor is used to being called out. Sometimes, the former UFC “champ-champ” responds favorably. UFC welterweight title holder Kamaru Usman has said he’d be willing to put his gold on the line against McGregor. Future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva has also issued a challenge to McGregor.

Speaking to ESPN, White had a suggestion for his top draw (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Conor and I have not talked about fighting,” White told ESPN. “If you’re Conor, sitting at home, everybody is calling you out, in every weight division. Who’s next? I’m waiting for [heavyweight] Daniel Cormier to call him out, you know? Conor, his personality, he’s going to respond to that.

“I think what Conor needs to do is sit back and let these fights start rolling out. Obviously, the most important division is the 155-pound division. See what plays out.”

White has admitted in the past that booking McGregor in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic would be rough from a business standpoint. That’s because the “Notorious” one is known for drawing record live gate numbers. With no fans in attendance for the foreseeable, that obviously changes the game. Still, McGregor is a proven pay-per-view draw.

The question remains, what do you do with McGregor at this time? While it appears White would be content with letting McGregor wait for the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje, the “Notorious” one could be bogged down by inactivity. Prior to his victory over Cerrone, McGregor hadn’t fought since Oct. 2018.