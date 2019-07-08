Dana White Hints At Retirement For Holly Holm

At UFC 239, Holly Holm was looking to reclaim her bantamweight title when she took on Amanda Nunes. But, that is not what happened as the Brazilian TKO’d Holm by a head kick followed by punches in the first round.

Following the loss, Dana White commented on the fighting future of Holly Holm.

“Listen, I don’t want to start going retirement crazy in here but she’s had an amazing career,” White said about Holm at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference (h/t MMA Fighting). “She is one of the sweetest human beings you can ever meet and if you follow her on Instagram, she trains like a beast. She’s almost 40 years old and she’s in ridiculous shape. The things that this woman can do physically with the rings and gymnastics and all that stuff is phenomenal.

“She’s an incredible athlete, an incredible human being. I don’t know. I think she needs to take a look at what’s next for her.”

Holm is no doubt one of the best female fighters ever. She handed Ronda Rousey her first career loss. And, after almost becoming a featherweight champion, White isn’t sure what she has left in her career to prove.

“I’m just saying that because I care about her as a person,” White said about Holm’s future. “She’s amazing. Something we should probably talk about.”