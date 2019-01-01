Dana White Hopes Conor McGregor Can Return This Summer

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is hopeful for a Conor McGregor return this summer.

McGregor was last seen in action back in October after being away from the Octagon for nearly two years. He challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship. Things didn’t go the “Notorious” one’s way and he was submitted in the fourth round.

Dana White Wants To See Conor McGregor Return In Summer

During the UFC 232 post-fight press conference, White talked about McGregor’s potential summer return and how the lightweight division is shaping up for 2019 (via Joe.co.uk):

“If you look at what we’ve got right now; you’ve got Conor hopefully coming back around the summer or sometime around there. You’ve got Khabib who will come back after his suspension. You’ve got Tony [Ferguson] in there now, Max Holloway could possibly move up to that weight division. There’s so many great things that can happen in that division now. But none of that can even begin to play out or even begin to think about it until this stuff is done with Nevada.”

The UFC 229 post-fight brawl has still gone mostly unpunished but that’ll change soon. McGregor, Dillon Danis, Nurmagomedov, and members of Team Khabib have been handed temporary suspensions under the Nevada State Athletic Commission. This year, they will face final punishments for their roles in the brawl.

If Conor McGregor returns this summer, who do you think the UFC will put him up against?