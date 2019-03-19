Dana White Hopes for Brock Lesnar to Return to the UFC in the Summer

UFC president Dana White believes Brock Lesnar will still make his return to the Octagon later this year with a likely showdown against heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier

Brock Lesnar may be preparing for WrestleMania 35 right now but UFC president Dana White expects he will shift his attention to fighting soon enough.

Lesnar made quite a splash last year when he showed up at UFC 226 and shoved Daniel Cormier just seconds after he became heavyweight champion with a first round knockout against Stipe Miocic.

At the time it appeared Lesnar was ready to resume his fighting career with a showdown against Cormier in his first bout back in the UFC.

Lately, the hulking heavyweight has been concentrating more on his professional wrestling career rather than returning to the cage but UFC president Dana White expects he’ll be hearing from Lesnar in the very near future.

“Brock Lesnar, he’s doing his thing right now with the WWE. One of the things about Brock Lesnar is when that guy’s ready to fight, he’s not shy. He’ll call me, he’ll let me know,” White said on Monday.

“To be honest with you, I’m hoping I’m going to hear from that guy this summer.”

As far as potential opponents, White says he’s still very interested in making the Lesnar vs. Cormier fight because both athletes have made it clear they want that matchup to happen.

Add to that, Cormier is dealing with a back injury suffered around his last fight against Derrick Lewis so his timeline for return hasn’t been determined yet, which means he could just wait for Lesnar to officially declare he’s coming back to the UFC to book his next title defense.

“I think both guys really want it. I know Cormier wants it bad and I know Brock wants it bad,” White said. “When two guys want to fight each other as bad as these two do, I think it’s going to happen.”

Lesnar has completed his previous suspension after a failed drug test following UFC 200 in 2016, which means he is eligible to fight whenever he decides to make his return to the Octagon.