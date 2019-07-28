Dana White Hopes To Book Nunes vs. Cyborg 2 After UFC 240

UFC president Dana White wants to see a rematch between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg.

Back in Dec. 2018, Nunes took on Cyborg in a bid to become a UFC “champ-champ.” Going into the bout, Nunes was the women’s bantamweight champion, while Cyborg held featherweight gold. “The Lioness” starched Cyborg in 51 seconds to capture the 145-pound championship.

Dana White Wants Nunes vs. Cyborg 2

Much has been made over White’s comments claiming that Cyborg doesn’t want a second fight with Nunes. Cyborg has denied White’s claim. During the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, White said he’s hoping to book the rematch (via Bloody Elbow).

“I like it. I love it. That’s the fight to make, that’s the fight I want to make. So we’ll see what we can do.

“I hope so. If that’s true, if that’s the fight she wants and she really wants that fight, I don’t see how we don’t make a deal,” White said. “If you look at my history in 20 years, how many deals have I not made for a fight? I think it’s been like one. There’s one I didn’t make. We never got the Russian… Fedor. I was trying to do that Fedor-Brock (Lesnar) fight. That’s the fight I didn’t make.”

Cyborg defeated Felicia Spencer last night (July 27) via unanimous decision. The bout served as UFC 240’s co-main event. It was the last fight on Cyborg’s UFC deal.



