Dana White Hypes Apex Facility As ‘Game Changer’ For UFC

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is set to kick off its third season tonight (Tues., June 18, 2019).

But it’s not just a new season of DWTNCS that will debut this evening, as the UFC announced the debut of its all-new Apex facility in Las Vegas today. The facility, which is next to the UFC’s headquarters, was purchased by the MMA leader last year. They began “multi-million dollar” renovations last fall.

UFC President Dana White called the opening of Apex a “massive game changer” for the UFC (via Sherdog.com):

“UFC Apex is going to be a massive game changer for combat sports and for UFC. This facility gives us the flexibility to try new things and push the envelope on producing and distributing combat sports all over the world. We are limited only by my imagination. When you think of where we started and where we are now, it’s pretty incredible, but we haven’t even scratched the surface of how big this will become.”



The Apex facility was also billed as having “built-in, advanced production capabilities with an arena space that can be configured to accommodate a variety of live events, including other sports competitions, concerts, stage shows, esports tournaments, and more.”

White opened up on that versatility in an interview with FOX5 Las Vegas:

“Anything can be done in this facility. We have my Contenders Series, which starts tomorrow, which are live fights. We can do live music in here, we can do fights, we can do comedy. Basically we can do anything in this facility.”

Will the Apex facility be a game changer as White suggested?