Dana White: I Don’t Think Daniel Cormier Should Retire

UFC president Dana White thinks Daniel Cormier has some more fight left in him.

Cormier was seen in action at UFC 241. He put the heavyweight gold on the line against Stipe Miocic inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. While Cormier scored a knockout victory over Miocic back in July 2018, he was the one who was stopped in the rematch. Miocic earned a fourth-round TKO win to reclaim the title.

Dana White Hopes Daniel Cormier Keeps Fighting

When Cormier became a UFC “champ-champ,” White said he felt Cormier could keep fighting past his planned March retirement. March came and went, but Cormier took the rematch with Miocic. Speaking to reporters inside the UFC Apex, White remained firm in his stance (via MMAFighting.com).

“He looked damn good until like I said after the fight, whoever came up with that go-to-the-body game plan in between rounds was f—king brilliant. Brilliant. And it was even more brilliant the way Stipe executed it,” White said when addressing Cormier’s future following the Contender Series on Tuesday night.

“So yes, I think he’s one of the best in the world and I don’t think he should retire but that’s up to him and his family.”

Miocic became just the second man to defeat Cormier in his professional mixed martial arts career. Cormier hasn’t committed to a decision just yet and is talking things over with his family.