Dana White Shows Interest In Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White appears to like the idea of a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Right now, plans for the UFC lightweight title picture are on hold as lightweight title holder Khbaib Nurmagomedov and McGregor will be facing punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for their involvement in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. White has said that he hopes the maximum punishment Nurmagomedov gets is six months. While nothing can be set in stone yet, White revealed what he’d like to do next.

Dana White Likes McGregor vs. Poirier 2

Following TUF 28 Finale in Las Vegas, White spoke to reporters backstage. He talked about potential plans if McGregor and Nurmagomedov can receive light punishments from the NSAC (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The fight that makes sense right now is probably Poirier. And then Tony (Ferguson) gets a shot at the title, and the two winners fight each other. But I’m not sure exactly on a date when Conor’s going to fight yet. We have to get through this Nevada State Athletic Commission stuff first.”

McGregor and Poirier fought back in Sept. 2014. The “Notorious” one emerged victorious via first-round TKO on his road to becoming the UFC featherweight champion. McGregor would go on to become a two-division champion before losses to Floyd Mayweather in boxing and Nurmagomedov. As for Poirier, he’s gone 8-1, 1 NC since the loss to McGregor. He’s coming off the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts career, stopping former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the second round.

Do you like the idea of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2?