Dana White Isn’t As Open To Jose Aldo Fighting At Bantamweight As Initially Believed

Well so much for Dana White being open to Jose Aldo moving down in weight.

Former two-time UFC featherweight champion Aldo has been trading barbs with UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo. Aldo has claimed that he’s even willing to move down to the bantamweight division in a bid to take Cejudo’s 135-pound gold. UFC president White reportedly told Combate that he isn’t opposed to a potential drop down in weight for Aldo (via Bloody Elbow).

“Aldo texted me and I told him I didn’t know, that we would see. We still don’t know what to do with those divisions. As soon as we do, we’ll tell him. I like Jose Aldo anywhere, in any weight class.”

Dana White Sours On Jose Aldo’s Bantamweight Hopes

It appears something was lost in translation. Following the 25th edition of his Contender Series, White shot down the possibility of Aldo making the move down to bantamweight (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Aldo sent me a text telling me he wants to do this, so we really haven’t talked about it, but I just … there’s no way that kid can make (135). There’s no way. No way.”

White went on to mention Aldo’s past struggles to make the 145-pound limit.

“Do you remember when he was the champ and how hard it was for him to make (145)?” White said. “And he’s not any younger, so I honestly haven’t even taken that serious. Love Aldo, and I want to do what he wants to do, but I don’t think I want to see him cut to (135). I don’t think that’s going to be good for him.”