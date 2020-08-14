Dana White Isn’t Buying UFC 252 Being Daniel Cormier’s Last Fight

UFC president Dana White isn’t convinced that Daniel Cormier’s final bout will be on Aug. 15.

Cormier is set to clash with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic a third time. The trilogy bout will serve as UFC 252‘s main event inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. “DC” insists this will be the last bout of his pro MMA career regardless of the outcome.

Dana White Thinks Daniel Cormier Will Keep Fighting

Speaking to ESPN following the UFC 252 pre-fight press conference, White explained why he isn’t sold on Cormier retiring right after his third bout with Miocic (via MMAJunkie).

“No, it’s not (Cormier’s final fight),” White told ESPN afterward. “No, it’s not. It’s obviously going to depend on how the fight plays out on Saturday night. If Cormier wins in spectacular fashion, this will not be his last fight. And knowing him the way that I do, if he loses, then it will be, ‘I can’t go out like this.’

“You know me: When people start talk about retiring, I think they should. Stipe, who people were saying is probably going to retire after this, too, but he squashed that tonight, I don’t think either one of them should retire. They’re two of the best in the world, and they still have a lot left in them. But we’ll see. We’ll see how the fight goes on Saturday.”

Cormier’s coach, Javier Mendez, has said he feels the winner of Miocic vs. Cormier III will be offered a “big money fight” against Jon Jones. If Cormier defeats Miocic on Saturday, he may be tempted with one final chance at beating Jones and further cementing his legacy. Of course, Cormier is well off post-fighting with his position as a top UFC color commentator.

