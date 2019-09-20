Dana White Isn’t Concerned About Canelo Fight Going Head-To-Head With UFC 244

UFC president Dana White doesn’t appear to be worried about Canelo Alvarez’s next bout being on the same night as UFC 244.

On Nov. 2, UFC 244 will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will do battle for the one-time-only BMF championship. On that same night, Alvarez will challenge Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title.

White Talks Canelo Fight Going Against UFC 244

During the UFC 244 press conference, White was asked about Alvarez vs. Kovalev being on the same night as UFC 244. The UFC boss said the following (via MMAJunkie.com).

“We started talking about this date, and then a week later, I heard they were going to do that fight,” White said Thursday at a news conference to announce UFC 244 in New York. “I think they’re crazy to go the same night as us on DAZN, but it is what it is.”

White went on to say that if Alvarez vs. Kovalev takes place once Diaz vs. Masvidal wraps up, then it’ll work out for DAZN.

“If they time it right and they do this thing the right way, it could be very much like the other night (at UFC on ESPN+ 16), when (Justin) Gaethje fought (Donald) ‘Cowboy’ (Cerrone), and then the (Tyson) Fury fight was on after. If they time it right, it could work out. But if they want to go head-to-head, they’re (expletive) nuts.”