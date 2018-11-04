Dana White Thinks UFC 230 Winner Israel Adesanya Is The Future

Israel Adesanya has been turning a lot of heads including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

Last night (Nov. 3), Adesanya went one-on-one with Derek Brunson. Many considered this to be Adesanya’s toughest test to date. “The Last Stylebender” passed with flying colors. Adesanya stuffed all of Brunson’s takedown attempts and decimated his opponent on the feet for a first-round finish.

Dana White Has High Praise For Israel Adesanya

It’s clear that Adesanya has been making waves for himself. His exciting fighting style and his brash personality have won over many mixed martial arts fans already. During the UFC 230 post-fight press conference, White said he’s sold (via MMAFighting.com):

“Israel has been a guy who has been on the rise here for a minute, but I really felt like tonight was his first big test. His opponent hits like a truck and wrestles really well, and Madison Square Garden, opening the show, man, did he deliver. Many people — including me — think this kid is the future, and he went out and put a stamp on it tonight.”

Adesanya now waits to see how the rest of the 185-pound division unfolds. Jacare Souza finished Chris Weidman last night, but he has losses to both champion Robert Whittaker and the number one contender Kelvin Gastelum. That fact alone seems to have paved the way for Adesanya to be an alternate in the Whittaker vs. Gastelum fight. Time will tell if his services will be needed.

Do you think Israel Adesanya will capture the UFC middleweight title someday?