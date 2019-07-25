Dana White Says Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya Is ‘The Biggest Fight Ever’

In the main event of UFC 243, interim middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya will take on middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. It is a highly-anticipated fight, and will be a massive event in Australia. Given the fact that Whittaker is an Aussie and “The Last Stylebender” is from New Zealand.

UFC president, Dana White is no doubt looking forward to this fight. He even said it will be the biggest fight ever. Not just the biggest fight in the Oceanic region.

“I think we sell it out at 60,000,” White said to reporters (h/t MMA Junkie). “It’s going to be the biggest fight in Australian history, period. Any fight they’ve ever done there, this is going to be the biggest fight ever. This fight is global.

“When they did big fights in Australia, whether it was a boxing match or whatever, even if all of Australia was engaged, the rest of the world wasn’t. You have the Middle East, you got Europe, you have Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, all these countries are going to be interested in this fight. I don’t think there’s ever been a fight since Kostya Tszyu or something, where there was a fight where the rest of the world was interested.”

Although it will be a big fight, it is highly unlikely it will be the biggest fight ever. Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, and McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov will no doubt be bigger.