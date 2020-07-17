Dana White: ‘It’s Probably Not Tough’ To Book Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

UFC president Dana White doesn’t seem to be opposed to booking a third bout between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

On July 11, Volkanovski put his featherweight gold on the line against Holloway. This was the second bout between “The Great” and “Blessed.” In their first bout back in Dec. 2019, Volkanovski captured the 145-pound gold via unanimous decision. While Volkanovski won the rematch via split decision, it didn’t come without controversy.

Dana White Not Ruling Out Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3

White had a live chat with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole. During the chat, Holloway said he agrees with those who feel Holloway should’ve won the bout and said a trilogy fight may not be as difficult to book as some think.

“I agree, and it’s probably not tough to give him the third fight considering how that thing went down. But I don’t know, again let both these guys go home, spend some time [resting]. It sucks for Volkanovski to have the title, go home with everybody saying, ‘ah you didn’t win the fight, you didn’t win the fight.’ He won the fight, he won the fight. He got the decision. You can agree with it, disagree with it whatever you want to. The judges that night gave him the fight and I gotta get back to the drawing board and figure out what’s next for these two.”

White hasn’t been shy in criticizing the judges for Volkanovski vs. Holloway II. In fact, the UFC boss suggested reassessing the choices for judges on “Fight Island.”

Volkanovski has been saying that Holloway must go to the end of the line after dropping another bout to him. In the end, it’s up to the UFC in terms of what’s next for Volkanovski. As it is, “The Great” isn’t short on potential contenders and with Holloway still in the running, it just adds to the list.

