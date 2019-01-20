Dana White: Jessica Eye Is ‘Next’ for Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko

It looks like Jessica Eye is going to receive a flyweight title shot against newly crowned champion Valentina Shevchenko in her first title defense

It looks like Jessica Eye will get the first crack at new flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in 2019.

Following a hard fought win over Katlyn Chookagian this past December, Eye jumped up to No. 1 in the rankings with hopes that she would get the next shot at the flyweight championship in her long campaign to become UFC champion.

Now it appears Eye will get her wish as UFC president Dana White confirmed when asked about the flyweight title picture on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

“Off the top of my head, I think we said that we were gonna do a fight with Jessica Eye. I think Eye is next [for Shevchenko],” White revealed at the post fight press conference.

Eye has come close to title contention previously in the UFC while she was competing at bantamweight but the Ohio native has always stated that 125 pounds was a more natural weight division for her.

Since returning to flyweight, Eye has gone a perfect 3-0 and now it seems that she will finally get her opportunity to compete for UFC gold later this year.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko has been widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound women’s fighters on the planet while competing at both flyweight and bantamweight during her UFC career.

Shevchenko became champion at UFC 231 after earning a unanimous decision victory against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

