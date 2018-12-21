Dana White Gives Joe Rogan Partial Credit For UFC’s Growth

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has given Joe Rogan some major props.

Rogan has been with the UFC since 1997. Despite being the host of Fear Factor at a time and being a successful comedian, Rogan has remained with the UFC for over two decades. White feels Rogan’s authenticity and his ability to clearly let fans know what is going on has helped the UFC’s growth.

Dana White Praises Joe Rogan

Speaking to Barstool Sports, White explained why he’s happy that Rogan stuck around (via MMAMania.com):

“When you talk about talent, he’s the best ever. Part of the reason we’ve grown so fast is because Rogan’s ability to walk you through what’s going on while it’s happening. He’s brilliant, he’s so good, and he’s so passionate about the sport. You feel it when you’re watching. This isn’t a guy who’s just there for the paycheck, this is a guy who loves this stuff. We didn’t pay Rogan the first 12 events he worked, he did them for free. He’s got a great voice for it too, his voice is great.”

Not only has Rogan’s commentary work enticed hardcore fans, but his popular JRE podcast has also attracted new fans to the sport of mixed martial arts. Rogan touches base on a number of topics on the show and has had guests from all walks of life. One show could have Michael Bisping, while the next could have Elon Musk.

