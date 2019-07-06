Dana White On John Lineker’s UFC Release: The Guy Wasn’t Being Professional

UFC president Dana White has explained the decision to release John Lineker.

It’s no secret that Lineker expressed frustration with the UFC. Back in May, Lineker said he either wanted a fight or a release from the promotion. Once Lineker pulled out of his rematch with Rob Font, the UFC granted his wish.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter caught up with White during UFC 239 fight week. The UFC boss explained why Lineker is no longer on the UFC roster (via BJPenn.com):

“It was because he hasn’t made weight a few times and I just know that the matchmakers were super frustrated with him. The guy wasn’t being professional. When you don’t make it to the Octagon a bunch of times it’s a waste of everybody’s time, energy, and money.

“We expect guys to be professional, do what they’re supposed to do. show up. The matchmakers were done, they’d had it (with Lineker).”

Lineker last competed back in April. He dropped a split decision to Cory Sandhagen. Before being released, “Hands of Stone” was the 10th-ranked UFC bantamweight. Lineker went 12-4 under the UFC banner and earned seven finishes.

