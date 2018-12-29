Dana White: Jon Jones The Most Frustrating Fighter I’ve Worked With

Dana White and Jon Jones have a long history together, with Jones entering the promotion at only 21 years of age. 10 years later, Jon Jones has fully blossomed as a fighter. But it is the growing pains as a person that Dana White claims have caused him more frustration than anybody he has ever worked with:

“The most of anybody I’ve ever dealt with,” White said on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Friday. “ He’s so talented. When you have a guy that’s so incredibly gifted and there’s so many big fights out there for him…and at one point in his career, he had so many endorsements…and just the money he had coming in from endorsements was unbelievable. And yeah, I love the sport of fighting so much, and I love watching guys that are that talented. And to not to have been able to see Jon Jones perform the way that he could’ve really sucks.”

Jon Jones has been in the headlines again this week after atypical drug test results, but this time Dana White believes Jon Jones was not at fault and did nothing wrong. Unfortunately, he does not feel secure that this will continue to be the case moving forward:

“Every time Jon Jones wins, it’s convincing,” White said. “I mean, the guy is a freak of nature. He’s incredibly talented. The question is, what happens when he leaves the Octagon that night and goes home for the next three months? That’s what you have to worry about with Jon Jones.

“I can guarantee you this: the fight with him and Gustafsson is going to be unbelievable. The question is and what I can’t guarantee you is what’s gonna happen when Jon Jones leaves that arena and goes home.”

Do you believe Jon Jones has frustrated Dana White for the last time?