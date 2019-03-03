UFC Boss Dana White Likes The Idea Of Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is leaning towards Thiago Santos as Jon Jones’ next title challenger.

Jones had the first successful title defense in his current reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion last night (March 2). Jones turned in a one-sided performance over Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235. Jones won the bout via unanimous decision. “Bones” would’ve been perfect on the scorecards had it not been for an illegal knee that cost him two points.

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos Next?

During the UFC 235 post-fight press conference, White told reporters that he likes the idea of booking Jones against Santos (via MMAFighting.com):

“I love the Thiago Santos fight. I love that fight. I would love to see him versus Jon Jones. The Brock fight is Cormier’s. When Cormier’s healthy, that’s his fight. And plus Brock has WWE obligations right now, or believe me he’d be calling me. So, [the Santos fight] is the fight to make.”

Santos has been on a roll since moving up to the light heavyweight division. He’s coming off a third-round finish over Jan Blachowicz, who was the fourth ranked UFC light heavyweight. Santos is riding a four-fight winning streak.

When it was Jones’ turn to speak to media members, he said he wasn’t going to deny anyone a title opportunity, but he isn’t committed to the Santos fight. MMA News will provide updates on what’s next for Jones as that information becomes available.

Do you like the idea of Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos?