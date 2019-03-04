Dana White Reacts To Kamaru Usman’s Dominant UFC 235 Title Win

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has some big praise for Kamaru Usman.

Usman challenged Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 235 this past Saturday night (March 2). “The Nigerian Nightmare” turned in a lopsided performance. Woodley had no answer for the pressure of Usman, who captured the 170-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Dana White Didn’t Expect Kamaru Usman’s Dominating Display

During the UFC 235 post-fight press conference, White told reporters that he wasn’t expecting Woodley to be totally shut down (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He completely got outwrestled all night. The reason I wanted this fight and thought it would be a great fight is because I believed Usman would go after him. Normally Woodley is so fast with his hands and he’s such a good wrestler that most guys can’t do both with him. Usman could do both. Usman could wrestle with him, but I didn’t expect Usman to go in and absolutely dominant him the entire time wherever he wants to go. No, I didn’t see that coming.”

Usman has been on a tear in the welterweight division. He’s riding a 14-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost a bout since May 2013 and that was only his second professional mixed martial arts fight. He is expected to make his first title defense against Colby Covington.

