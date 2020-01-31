Dana White: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Possible For International Fight Week

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal is in the cards.

Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. Masvidal captured the one-time-only BMF championship back in Nov. 2019. Both men are clearly on a collision course as they have been trading heated words. It led to an altercation during a Super Bowl LIV event in Miami.

White Confirms Usman vs. Masvidal Is The Plan

White made an appearance on The Jim Rome Show following that confrontation. The UFC boss confirmed that he does indeed plan to book Usman vs. Masvidal (h/t Shaun Al-Shatti).

“Him and Usman will fight in Vegas, probably International Fight Week. And then if he [Masvidal] wins, maybe we’ll do his first title defense in Miami.”

White went on to say that the altercation between Usman and Masvidal drove him to reveal that a bout between the two is indeed being planned.

“We hadn’t announced it yet, but now this has forced me to announce it.”

Usman was seen in action back in Dec. 2019. He successfully defended his welterweight gold against Colby Covington in a thrilling battle. Usman defeated “Chaos” via fifth-round TKO.

Masvidal is riding a three-fight winning streak with finishes in all of those victorious. He’s beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till in that span.