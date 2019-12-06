Dana White: Khabib/McGregor II Likely if Both Win Next Fights

Dana White is on board with Khabib vs. McGregor 2 if both fighters win their upcoming contests.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor to retain the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 229, the most successful pay per view in the history of the promotion, and McGregor has been lobbying for a rematch ever since. A year has passed, and both fighters are booked for a fight, but not against one another. Khabib will be facing Tony Ferguson on April 18 and Conor McGregor will headline UFC 246 against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone next month. If both fighters win, the UFC president revealed that a rematch would be likely.

“Well, a couple things gotta happen first,” Dana White said on the Rich Eisen Show of a potential Khabib/McGregor rematch. “(Conor’s) got to beat Cowboy Cerrone, which is a very tough fight, especially at 170 without Cowboy having to cut weight. Then, Khabib has to beat Tony Ferguson. If both of those things happen, then, yeah, I think we can make the rematch.”

White would also confirm that if McGregor had his way, the fight with Donald Cerrone would not even be taking place, but he would go straight to fighting Nurmagomedov at 155. But because McGregor does not want to cut the weight down to 155 twice, he is looking to defeat Cerrone at 170 and then drop down to 155 for a rematch that White has massive expectations for if it were to happen:

“He wants that fight really bad,” White said of McGregor. “And reality, it’ll be the biggest pay per view ever in the history of the sport.”

If this were to happen, one notable person who would be left out in the cold is Justin Gaethje, who refused to believe that defeating Donald Cerrone would have McGregor skip him in the title-shot line:

Can you imagine a world where @Cowboycerrone fights @TheNotoriousMMA in a fight where #bluelips is trying to fight for a @ufc #worldtitle Thats not the company I fight for or the sport I play. I know @danawhite who dedicated his life to this sport would never let that fly. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 29, 2019

On the contrary, this latest interview illustrates that Dana White would let it fly first-class en route to the biggest bank on the map.

