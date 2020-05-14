Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is ‘Busted Up’ Over Father’s Health

UFC president Dana White has gotten in touch with Khabib Nurmagomedov amid his father’s health issues.

Russian media outlets reported that Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, was in a coma. The outlets said that Abdulmanap was taken to a military hospital in Moscow and his condition was critical. New reports have surfaced claiming that Abdulmanap has awoken from his coma and his condition has improved to, “serious but stable.” It’s said that Abdulmanap isn’t able to speak at this time.

Khabib ‘Busted Up’ Over Father’s Health

Speaking to reporters following the May 13 UFC Jacksonville event, White said that he has spoken to Khabib during this difficult time (via MMAFighting.com).

“Talked to Khabib yesterday, he didn’t even tell me [about his father],” White revealed during the post-fight press conference after UFC Jacksonville on Wednesday. “So I guess he was keeping this quiet and wasn’t talking about it.

“I talked to him today after I found out. He’s obviously busted up but he’s a very proud guy and likes to act like a man and he’s like ‘you know how much I love my dad.’ This is a tough one.”

White went on to say that Khabib told him he will now be ready to fight in September. Before his father’s health deteriorated, Nurmagomedov said he was ready to put his lightweight gold on the line in July.

When “The Eagle” can return to action, he’ll likely share the Octagon with interim lightweight title holder Justin Gaehtje. On May 9, Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO to become the interim 155-pound champion. With the win, Gaethje snapped Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak.

Nurmagomedov has been stellar throughout his pro MMA career. He has a perfect record of 28-0. He’s beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos, and many more. Still, some believe that Gaethje may be the one to crack the code of “The Eagle.”