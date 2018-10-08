Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov Made A Bad Decision At UFC 229

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov made a mistake in the heat of the moment.

Despite a dominant performance against Conor McGregor, the main story of UFC 229 is the post-main event brawl. Nurmagomedov proved without a doubt that he deserves the UFC lightweight title, yet so few are talking about it. Whether you agree with his antics or not, that’s what the majority are discussing.

Dana White Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Hurt Himself

Nurmagomedov will undoubtedly have to answer to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, who have been notoriously stern on their punishments. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, White said Nurmagomedov’s actions could do more harm to him than he thinks (via MMAFighting.com):

“The only one that is going to get hurt of this is Khabib. Now he’s got to go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission [sic], they keep his purse, all the things that were said, you won. You won the fight. You had the opportunity to stand up there, get the belt put on you in front of the whole world. Now, you’re going to stand in front of the Nevada State Athletic Commission [sic]. It’s just a really bad decision in the heat of the moment.”

Three members of Nurmagomedov’s team attacked McGregor after the main event and were arrested. They have since been released as the “Notorious” one didn’t want to press charges. At least one of the fighters is believed to have been involved in the attack and has reportedly even bragged about it.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov made a mistake or do you back him?