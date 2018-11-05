Dana White Laughs Off $50 Million Talks From Khabib’s Manager

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White brushes off Ali Abdelaziz’s demand for a $50 million paycheck for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is coming off a successful defense of his UFC lightweight title. He defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission last month. A post-fight brawl between members of both camps now have “The Eagle” and the “Notorious” one awaiting punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commision. They are set for a hearing next month.

Dana White Responds To Khabib’s Manager

Recently, Nurmagomedov’s manager Abdelaziz said his fighter should get $50 million for his next fight. A sarcastic White laughed off those comments during the UFC 230 post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Sure. They know what’s realistic for them. They know the answer to that question. It’s fun to say, though.”

Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 salary was $2 million. This doesn’t include guidelines compliance pay or pay-per-view points. “The Eagle” was given half his pay by the NSAC commission, with the other half being withheld until a decision is made on his punishment. As for McGregor, his $3 million paycheck was given to him in full but the NSAC admits they would’ve withheld his pay too had they received the video footage they did ahead of time.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest updates regarding the fighting futures of Nurmagomedov and McGregor. You can count on us to deliver tidbits from next month’s hearing, including any punishments that are handed out.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will receive a bigger payday than he received at UFC 229 for his next outing?