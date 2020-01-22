Dana White Lays Out What Has To Happen For Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya To Take Place

UFC president Dana White has discussed what needs to happen for Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya to become a reality.

Jones and Adesanya both have their next title defenses set. “Bones” will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 at UFC 247. “The Last Stylebender” will defend his middleweight championship against Yoel Romero on March 7 at UFC 248.

White Talks Taking Steps Towards Jones vs. Adesanya

Speaking to Submission Radio, White laid out the roadmap to a potential Jones vs. Adesanya super fight (h/t The Body Lock).

“What I think needs to happen is — and Israel is on track — … he beats Romero,” White told Submission Radio. “[Paulo] Costa’s next. If he beats Costa, maybe there is one more guy there that would make sense. … Gets that fight, beats him and then you start talking about Jon Jones if Israel really wants that fight.

“But if you ask me, I think Israel should stay where he’s at. Keep picking these guys off for as long as he can and just build this phenomenal legacy.”

Jones and Adesanya have been trading barbs for almost a year. It all started when Adesanya said he was hunting another GOAT in Jones following his victory over Anderson Silva. Needless to say, Jones didn’t take too kindly to the comment.

Do you think Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya will handle business to make their bout a reality?