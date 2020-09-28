Sunday, September 27, 2020

Dana White ‘Loved’ Jan Blachowicz’s Jon Jones Callout

By Clyde Aidoo
Dana White
Photo Credit: UFC.com

A potential fight between new UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones is instantly picking up steam after UFC president Dana White praised Blachowicz’s post-fight callout of the former champion.

At UFC 253, Jan Blachowicz became the new UFC light heavyweight champion after defeating Dominick Reyes via second-round TKO, just as he predicted. But what wasn’t expected was Blachowicz’s post-fight callout of former champion Jon Jones. Jon Jones was listening and has teased a potential return to light heavyweight, and Dana White was also listening, and he enjoyed what he heard.

“Yeah, I like the fact that he wants to fight Jon,” White said at the UFC 253 post-fight press conference. “He could have called out whoever the next contender is and whatever. The fact that these guys respect Jones enough and the fact that they want to be the guy who beats the guy, I love it.”

Would Dana White Approve A Jan Blachowicz/Jon Jones Title Fight?

With Jon Jones just vacating the light heavyweight championship mere weeks ago, the question was then raised if White would be open to Jones hopping back down to challenge for the title he just relinquished. And according to the UFC boss, Jones is in total control of his destiny, which includes a potential crack at new champ Jan Blachowicz.

“Obviously, if Jon Jones wanted that fight, we wouldn’t deny Jon Jones the opportunity,” White said.

Jon Jones had previously expressed an interest in fighting Blachowicz following Blachowicz’s KO of Corey Anderson. And with Jones, Blachowicz, and White each expressing some level of openness or interest to this potential matchup, it could very well be a matter of time before Jon Jones is another light heavyweight title fight.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz’s  first title defense should be against Jon Jones?

